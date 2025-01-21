Join us on this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we dive into Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025)! This stop-motion comedy from Aardman Animations, directed by Nick Park and Mark Burton, is packed with laughs, inventive gadgets, and a little poultry-themed vengeance. Let’s get neat and tidy as we unravel the story, characters, and animation magic behind this charming British adventure.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Podcast Review
Highlights:
- First thoughts and memories of Wallace and Gromit’s comforting world.
- The lovable Wallace, loyal Gromit, and the return of Feathers McGraw!
- Meet Norbot, the gnome robot with a twist!
- Themes of AI, automation, and the joy of gardening.
- Classic Aardman gags and the infamous Moon-made-of-cheese reference.
- Discussing the CGI effects and their fit in a traditionally stop-motion film.
- The importance of crime walls and the timeless teapot gag.
