Join us on this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we dive into Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025)! This stop-motion comedy from Aardman Animations, directed by Nick Park and Mark Burton, is packed with laughs, inventive gadgets, and a little poultry-themed vengeance. Let’s get neat and tidy as we unravel the story, characters, and animation magic behind this charming British adventure.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Podcast Review

Highlights:

First thoughts and memories of Wallace and Gromit’s comforting world.

The lovable Wallace, loyal Gromit, and the return of Feathers McGraw!

Meet Norbot, the gnome robot with a twist!

Themes of AI, automation, and the joy of gardening.

Classic Aardman gags and the infamous Moon-made-of-cheese reference.

Discussing the CGI effects and their fit in a traditionally stop-motion film.

The importance of crime walls and the timeless teapot gag.

