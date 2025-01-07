Join the Nerdy Couch as we dive into the incredible slate of animated films coming our way in 2025! From manga adaptations and blue villagers to intergalactic adventures and big-screen returns of iconic characters, there’s so much to look forward to. Here’s what’s on our radar:

“Snow White” (March 21) — Disney brings this classic tale to life with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

(March 21) — Disney brings this classic tale to life with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. “The Minecraft Movie” (April 4) — Explore a blocky world of adventure with this highly anticipated adaptation.

(April 4) — Explore a blocky world of adventure with this highly anticipated adaptation. “Lilo & Stitch” (May 23) — Dean Fleischer Camp directs this live-action take on the beloved Disney classic.

(May 23) — Dean Fleischer Camp directs this live-action take on the beloved Disney classic. “How to Train Your Dragon” (June 13) — Dean DeBlois returns to direct this live-action adaptation of the beloved series.

(June 13) — Dean DeBlois returns to direct this live-action adaptation of the beloved series. “K-Pop: Demon Hunters” (TBA 2025) — K-Pop stars battle evil spirits in this colorful Sony adventure.

(TBA 2025) — K-Pop stars battle evil spirits in this colorful Sony adventure. “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” (TBA 2025) — DreamWorks’ preschool hit goes big with a live-action/animated road trip.

