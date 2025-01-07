Join the Nerdy Couch as we dive into the incredible slate of animated films coming our way in 2025! From manga adaptations and blue villagers to intergalactic adventures and big-screen returns of iconic characters, there’s so much to look forward to. Here’s what’s on our radar:
Highlights
- “The Colors Within” (Jan. 24) by GKIDS and Science Saru — Naoko Yamada brings emotional colors to life in this stunning manga adaptation.
- “Dog Man” (Jan. 31) by DreamWorks — Dav Pilkey’s beloved half-man, half-dog hero leaps into action.
- “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” (Feb. 28) — Daffy Duck and Porky Pig team up in Warner Bros.’ first 2D animated feature for theaters.
- “Night of the Zoopocalypse” (Jan. 29 in France; March 7 in the U.S.) — Zombie animals hit the big screen in this meteorite-induced madness!
- “Elio” (June 13) — Pixar’s intergalactic tale of an 11-year-old Earth ambassador.
- “The Smurfs Movie” (July 18) — A musical adventure starring Rihanna as Smurfette.
- “The Bad Guys 2“ (Aug. 1) — The “Good Guys” are back for one last job in this exciting sequel.
- “David” (Nov. 21) — A musical retelling of the story of King David by Angel Studios.
- “Zootopia 2” (Nov. 26) — Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back in action in this much-awaited sequel.
- “The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants” (Dec. 19) — SpongeBob faces off against the Flying Dutchman, voiced by Mark Hamill.
Honorable Mentions:
- “Snow White” (March 21) — Disney brings this classic tale to life with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
- “The Minecraft Movie” (April 4) — Explore a blocky world of adventure with this highly anticipated adaptation.
- “Lilo & Stitch” (May 23) — Dean Fleischer Camp directs this live-action take on the beloved Disney classic.
- “How to Train Your Dragon” (June 13) — Dean DeBlois returns to direct this live-action adaptation of the beloved series.
- “K-Pop: Demon Hunters” (TBA 2025) — K-Pop stars battle evil spirits in this colorful Sony adventure.
- “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” (TBA 2025) — DreamWorks’ preschool hit goes big with a live-action/animated road trip.
