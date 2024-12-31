Get ready for some animated holiday hijinks as we dive into Eight Crazy Nights (2002)! Join the Nerdy Couch for episode #328, where we discuss Adam Sandler’s unique take on a holiday movie that’s part musical, part comedy, and fully outrageous.

Eight Crazy Nights Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

A breakdown of Adam Sandler’s animated “holiday” movie.

The good, the bad, and the gross-out humor.

The music: Love it or leave it?

Whitey’s character: Heartwarming or just bizarre?

The impact (or lack thereof) of Eight Crazy Nights on holiday animation.

