Get ready for some animated holiday hijinks as we dive into Eight Crazy Nights (2002)! Join the Nerdy Couch for episode #328, where we discuss Adam Sandler’s unique take on a holiday movie that’s part musical, part comedy, and fully outrageous.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Eight Crazy Nights Podcast Review
Highlights
- Main discussion: Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
- A breakdown of Adam Sandler’s animated “holiday” movie.
- The good, the bad, and the gross-out humor.
- The music: Love it or leave it?
- Whitey’s character: Heartwarming or just bizarre?
- The impact (or lack thereof) of Eight Crazy Nights on holiday animation.
Thanks for listening to this episode of Animation Addicts! Don’t forget to share with your friends, leave us a 5-star review, and join the conversation using #AnimationAddicts. Tag us @rotoscopers!
Links Mentioned:
- Join our Roto-Resolutions Group: Lower Screen-Time January and get updates about the show all in one place!
- Buy the DVD, or Digital movie.
- Soundtrack: CD
- General Info: IMDb, Wikipedia.
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!