It’s a holly, jolly discussion with Chelsea and Morgan as they reminisce about the Rankin/Bass classic The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974). With nostalgic memories and fresh takes, join us as we discuss the characters, music, and why this stop-motion favorite still holds a special place in our hearts.

The Year Without a Santa Claus Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

First Thoughts: Chelsea shares how this VHS was a holiday staple in her house until Elf dethroned it. Morgan reveals how her kids’ fascination led to a peculiar introduction via the trailer on Amazon.

Chelsea shares how this VHS was a holiday staple in her house until Elf dethroned it. Morgan reveals how her kids’ fascination led to a peculiar introduction via the trailer on Amazon. Story Recap: When Santa considers taking a year off, Mrs. Claus, Jingle, Jangle, and Vixen take on the task of reigniting Christmas spirit. South Town, USA becomes a key battleground in the fight to save the season.

When Santa considers taking a year off, Mrs. Claus, Jingle, Jangle, and Vixen take on the task of reigniting Christmas spirit. South Town, USA becomes a key battleground in the fight to save the season. Characters: Nostalgia meets humor as we dissect Santa’s mismatched voice, Mrs. Claus’ leadership, and the confident parenting of Iggy’s dad.

Nostalgia meets humor as we dissect Santa’s mismatched voice, Mrs. Claus’ leadership, and the confident parenting of Iggy’s dad. Themes: From goodwill to belief, the story reminds us of the magic of Christmas.

From goodwill to belief, the story reminds us of the magic of Christmas. Animation: Rankin/Bass’ signature stop-motion brings warm fuzzies, especially during “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

Rankin/Bass’ signature stop-motion brings warm fuzzies, especially during “I Believe in Santa Claus.” Music: A symphonic blend of joy! Highlights include: Anyone Can Be Santa Blue Christmas (Chelsea’s family show favorite!) Snow Miser/Heat Miser (the ultimate hot vs. cold anthem) Instrumental charm with Sleigh Ride

A symphonic blend of joy! Highlights include: Random Thoughts: Mother Nature’s house, Morgan wants blood, Santa’s paparazzi moment, and standout quotes like “Vixen… Well, she’s just a baby!”

Mother Nature’s house, Morgan wants blood, Santa’s paparazzi moment, and standout quotes like “Vixen… Well, she’s just a baby!” We rate it!

Voicemails: Are you a Heat Miser or a Snow Miser? Leave us a voicemail with your answer!

