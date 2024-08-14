Disney’s big super fan convention—D23—just wrapped up and Morgan and Chelsea discuss all the Disney/Pixar animation news from D23 2024 in episode 308 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Disney/Pixar Animation at D23 2024 Podcast
Highlights
- A brief history of the D23 fan club and D23 Expo (now know as D23)
- Moana 2 (WDAS) – It feels a big disjointed but the trailer wasn’t that bad.
- Incredibles 3(Pixar) – In a surprising move, Brad Bird is BACK! And still finishing up Ray Gunn.
- Toy Story 5 (Pixar) – Wasn’t excited for this until we found out that Andrew Stanton is back writing and directing! They may be hope.
- Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 (WDAS) – It’s a Part 1 and Part 2 extravaganza. The concept art is very pretty!
- Zootopia 2 (WDAS)
- Elio (Pixar) – This one seems to be going down a troubled path like The Good Dinosaur.
- Hoppers (Pixar) – Getting Turning Red vibes…
- Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney “live-action” prequel) – This is a big nope.
- Snow White (Disney) – Who’s the most epic disaster of them all?
- Lilo & Stitch
- Win or Lose (Pixar) – Disney TV series
- Dream Productions (Pixar)
- We hear what our patrons have to say about these announcements (Josella, Lauren, Jonathan)
- Lots of Parks news but that we’ll save that for another episode
