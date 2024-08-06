It’s finally time that we take a look at the 100th anniversary short that Disney put out for the 100th anniversary: Once Upon a Studio (2023). While it’s a short, this episode is nothing but the sort! So join along for this Once Upon a Studio podcast in episode 307 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Once Upon a Studio Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Once Upon a Studio (2023)

A celebration of 100 years of Disney Animation

It feels disingenuous and vacuous considering Disney’s current actions don’t line up with what they are preaching

We gotta talk about the 2D animation

CGI characters are flawless, as expected

The story is cute

The highlight of the short is the focus on the people: Walt, Woolie, and Dick

We rate it!

Voicemails: Jeremiah + the one Morgan accidentally deleted (doh!)

