It’s finally time that we take a look at the 100th anniversary short that Disney put out for the 100th anniversary: Once Upon a Studio (2023). While it’s a short, this episode is nothing but the sort! So join along for this Once Upon a Studio podcast in episode 307 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Once Upon a Studio Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Once Upon a Studio (2023)
- A celebration of 100 years of Disney Animation
- It feels disingenuous and vacuous considering Disney’s current actions don’t line up with what they are preaching
- We gotta talk about the 2D animation
- CGI characters are flawless, as expected
- The story is cute
- The highlight of the short is the focus on the people: Walt, Woolie, and Dick
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Jeremiah + the one Morgan accidentally deleted (doh!)
We hope you enjoyed this Once Upon a Studio podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the short: Disney+ | YouTube (official Disney Animation account)
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, & Tumblr.
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575.
- Email newsletter
Find The Hosts
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!