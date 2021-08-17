“Put another shrimp on the barbie, girls, cause HERE WE GO!” The Rescuers Down Under (1990). Hop on your local Albatross Air and join along for this The Rescuers Down Under podcast in episode 216 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Rescuers Down Under Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Crazy Critters in Australia

Released the same day as Home Alone

CAPS – Yes, Gen Z, they did have technology in the 90’s.

Memories of watching this as a kid

The Rare Golden Eagle

Cody

Pea Soup!

Enter John Candy as Wilber

Is Joanna an “Animal Sidekick?”

Who is more evil, Medusa or McLeach?

What was McLeach’s plan?

Bernard’s character arch

What is the better movie, number 1 or 2?

We rate it!

Links Mentioned

