Little Pups Event

If you look at your local cinema, the new film Paw Patrol: The Movie is getting a special ‘Little Pups Movie Event’ along with its regular showtimes. This adapts the theater into a ‘big screen adventure’ for small children. There are fewer trailers, lights are halfway up and they have ‘fun, lively bonus content’. The goal is for little kids under the age of 5 to go and have a great experience at the theater. It’s a perfect event for this movie and showcases its greatest strength: its sweet positive message for little children.

Of course, Paw Patrol: The Movie is based on the popular television show of the same name on the Nickelodeon network. It features human child Ryder and his troop of heroic doggies as they help save the people of Adventure City from the villainous Mayor Humdinger. Watching this film felt very nostalgic for me. I was taken back to days watching Nick Jr as a little girl (usually with a bowl of sugary cereal if we were lucky!). There is an unabashed playfulness to this type of animation that I find charming and especially little kids will love.

A Paw-sitive Message

I am sure fans of the TV show will love seeing their favorite characters saving the day, but I enjoyed getting to meet them for the first time. Ryder is positive (or paw-sitive!) and encouraging and Chase overcomes his fear of abandonment to help the people of Adventure City. There’s even a new character named Liberty who helps the team learn about the city and is a Paw Patrol super fan.

With it’s limited demographic,obviously, Paw Patrol: The Movie is not going to appeal to everyone. Parents will appreciate the nice message of teamwork and forgiveness but may be a little bored by the story. Older kids will probably find it too cutesy for their tastes. However, the movie isn’t made for them! So, if you are in the target demographic or a parent looking for quality programming you will enjoy the film. And like I said if you are already a fan of the show try this feature film version out.My friend who’s daughter loves the show, loves the film and I can see why. It’s a sweet warm-hearted movie for kids and their parents too!

Made with Love

The animation is a bump up from the series and it has music from Heitor Pereira with a song from Adam Levine. It’s a ton of fun! I also love the character design. I realize that comes from the show but it’s still makes for a pleasant film to watch.

Especially with this special Movie Event, Paw Patrol: the Movie is a great way to introduce your little ones to the idea of movies and give them something they will love talking about with their friends and family. Give it a shot and let us know what you think!

✮✮✮