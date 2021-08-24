We are still talking friends here on the Nerdy Couch. We have made lists and are talking all about The Best Disney Pixar Buddy Films for this podcast in episode 217 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

What is a buddy film? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddy_film

Animated Buddy Films: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Animated_buddy_films

Do we agree?

To us, what makes a good buddy film?

Vanellope and Ralph? – Wreck-it Ralph

Timothy Q. Mouse – Dumbo

Mater & Lightning McQueen – Cars

Kenai & Koda – Brother Bear

Dory and Marlin, Finding Nemo

Kuzco & Pacha – The Emperor’s New Groove

Miguel & Hector – Coco

Tod and Copper – The Fox and the Hound

Buzz and Woody, Toy Story 1

Jessie and woody, toy story 2

Max & Goofy – A Goofy Movie

Bolt

Brave

TinkerBell Secret of the Wings

Monsters University

Spies in Disguise

Onward

Soul

Raya and the Last Dragon

Luca

Ratatouille

Spiderman -Into the Spider-verse (Not Disney/Pixar but it was on the Animation Wiki list)

