We are still talking friends here on the Nerdy Couch. We have made lists and are talking all about The Best Disney Pixar Buddy Films for this podcast in episode 217 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- What is a buddy film? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddy_film
- Animated Buddy Films: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Animated_buddy_films
- Do we agree?
- To us, what makes a good buddy film?
- Vanellope and Ralph? – Wreck-it Ralph
- Timothy Q. Mouse – Dumbo
- Mater & Lightning McQueen – Cars
- Carl and Russell – UP!
- Nick Wilde & Judy Hopps – Zootopia
- Eddie Valiant & Roger Rabbit – Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Maui & Moana – Moana
- Kenai & Koda – Brother Bear
- Dory and Marlin, Finding Nemo
- Kuzco & Pacha – The Emperor’s New Groove
- Miguel & Hector – Coco
- Tod and Copper – The Fox and the Hound
- Buzz and Woody, Toy Story 1
- Jessie and woody, toy story 2
- Max & Goofy – A Goofy Movie
- Bolt
- Brave
- TinkerBell Secret of the Wings
- Monsters University
- Spies in Disguise
- Onward
- Soul
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Luca
- Ratatouille
- Spiderman -Into the Spider-verse (Not Disney/Pixar but it was on the Animation Wiki list)
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
