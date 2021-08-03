In a fix? In a bind? Call on us anytime. We’ll appear from nowhere, Mighty, are we! The Rescuers (1977). Come on down to Devil’s Bayou and join along for The Rescuers podcast in episode 214 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
The Rescuers Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Rescuers (1977)
- Don Bluth said this movie was the straw that broke the camel’s back
- Glen Keane sighting
- The first song to represent an inanimate object.
- The theme song is SOO catchy
- The mice are really running the show (conspiracy theory)
- The Prisoner’s Aid Society
- Bianca is Fabulous
- This movie is a lot more tragic than we remember
- Trashy people
- Cruella Crossover would’ve been cool.
- How does pirate booty work? The Story of Mel Fisher
- Orville
- Snoops
- Medusa is on the list of most evil villains
- We rate it!
- oh yeah… the VHS nudity scandal. (Viewer desecration is advised… get your head out of the gutter)
We hope you enjoyed The Rescuers podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- Best Disney Princesses podcast with Banter, I Hardly Know Her
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you
Discussion about this post