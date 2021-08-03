In a fix? In a bind? Call on us anytime. We’ll appear from nowhere, Mighty, are we! The Rescuers (1977). Come on down to Devil’s Bayou and join along for The Rescuers podcast in episode 214 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Rescuers Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Rescuers (1977)

Don Bluth said this movie was the straw that broke the camel’s back

Glen Keane sighting

The first song to represent an inanimate object.

The theme song is SOO catchy

The mice are really running the show (conspiracy theory)

The Prisoner’s Aid Society

Bianca is Fabulous

This movie is a lot more tragic than we remember

Trashy people

Cruella Crossover would’ve been cool.

How does pirate booty work? The Story of Mel Fisher

Orville

Snoops

Medusa is on the list of most evil villains

We rate it!

oh yeah… the VHS nudity scandal. (Viewer desecration is advised… get your head out of the gutter)

