Walt Disney Animation Studios is harkening back to its roots with a new series of short “How To” cartoons starring the ever-lovable Goofy. The Disney+ original series, How to Stay at Home will not only mark the return of one of the studio’s classic characters but also 2D animation.



Shepherded by longtime Disney animator, Eric Goldberg, How to Stay at Home was pitched in 2020 in response to the stay-at-home orders brought upon by the global pandemic. The short-form series will consist of three hand-drawn cartoons that follow Goofy’s domestic misadventures, inspired by the character’s series of 1940’s “How To” cartoons. The three shorts will include “How to Wear a Mask,” “Learning to Cook,” and “Binge Watching.” Joining Goldberg on the project are a number of veteran Disney animators, including Mark Henn and Randy Haycock, who will serve as supervising animators. Goofy’s longtime voice actor, Bill Farmer, will reprise his role for the shorts, alongside Corey Burton as the voice of the narrator.



As is the case with most major animation divisions today, Disney has predominantly opted to utilize CGI for its shorts and feature-length films. In a 2019 interview, however, chief creative officer Jennifer Lee expressed a willingness to green-light hand-drawn projects moving forward. Goofy’s latest series of cartoons seems to make good on that promise,

How to Stay at Home will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 11, 2021.



Ready to learn new things with Goofy? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by: Kelly Conley