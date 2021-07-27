Chelsea from the Rotoscopers had a friend ask her to be part of his fan video… She had no idea it would come with an interview oppertunity of Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden as they talked about A Goofy Movie and all that has come of it after 26 years. Pull up a bench right up front be cause we are going Backstage at Lester’s Possum Farm Live Action Remake (Fan Edition) in episode 213 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Lester’s Possum Park Fan Remake Podcast

Highlights

It all started 11 years ago with “After Today.”

Main discussion: Lester’s Live Action Possum Farm with Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden

Backstage with Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden with Rex and Ted Sowards

Links Mentioned

