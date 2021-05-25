Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming anime series Trese. Based on the popular Philippine graphic novel of the same name, by Budjitte Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, the series follows Alexandra Trese as she battles evil supernatural beings Buffy-the-Vampire style. Check out the trailer below!

Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld made up of malevolent supernatural beings. Animation Magazine

The English-language voice cast features Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) as Alexandra Trese, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Nicole Scherzinger (Moana), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba), and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

The Filipino-language voice cast includes Liza Soberano as the titular lead with local professionals Simon dela Cruz, Apollo Abraham, Christopher Carlo Caling, Christian Velarde, and Eugene Adalia.

From a screenplay by Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, and Mihk Vergara, Trese is directed by Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra) who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. She is joined by series directors David Harman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), and Tim Divar (Young Justice).

Additionally, Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising) is the production designer and art director, Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) heads the character design, and Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke) as editor, with Lex+Otis doing the animation. Music is composed by Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, and Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

Trese will premiere on Netflix starting on June 11, 2021.

