Suit up and grab your homemade rocket, we are talking Over The Moon (2020). If you’re keen to talk Glen Keane then join along for this Over The Moon podcast in episode 204 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Over The Moon Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Over The Moon (2020)

General Info

Is Netflix a studio?

Director: Glen Keane

I was not expecting a musical.

Flying dragon lions, biker chicks, and Mooncakes, oh my!

Chinese culture, I love those huge lazy Susans!

In the chamber of secrets, I mean sadness.

Cutting your hair.

We rate it!

