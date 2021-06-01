Is there a Disney movie that you wish had a different beginning or ending? Slide into the conversation and join along for this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast in episode 205 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Nerdy Couch Discussion Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: What Disney Movies Do You Wish Ended Differently

FROZEN Why wasn’t there a reprise of Do You Want to Build a Snowman?!

DISAPPOINTING: Pocahontas (1995) …and, we wave.

Beauty And The Beast Let’s be honest, Adam was better looking as a Beast

Hercules Give up exaltation for love? That’s short minded.

Toy Story 4 It’s not Disney but ever since I heard someone mention it I can’t get it out of my head, Toy Story 4 Ending. I HATED IT. BUT… then I heard how it should have ended and it would have been amazing.

Aladdin Genie revealed as the peddler

Princess and the Frog Charlotte and the little brother…just no.



