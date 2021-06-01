Is there a Disney movie that you wish had a different beginning or ending? Slide into the conversation and join along for this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast in episode 205 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Nerdy Couch Discussion Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion: What Disney Movies Do You Wish Ended Differently
- FROZEN
- DISAPPOINTING: Pocahontas (1995)
- …and, we wave.
- Beauty And The Beast
- Let’s be honest, Adam was better looking as a Beast
- Hercules
- Give up exaltation for love? That’s short minded.
- Toy Story 4
- It’s not Disney but ever since I heard someone mention it I can’t get it out of my head, Toy Story 4 Ending. I HATED IT. BUT… then I heard how it should have ended and it would have been amazing.
- Aladdin
- Genie revealed as the peddler
- Princess and the Frog
- Charlotte and the little brother…just no.
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Morgan’s YouTube Video: Disney Movies We Wish Had Different Endings
- Fanmade “Do You Want to Build a Snowman Reprise” Ending
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, & Tumblr.
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575.
- Email newsletter
Find The Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter
- Chelsea Robson: Website & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post