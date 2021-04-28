Pixar just released a full trailer for its upcoming summer flick Luca. With vibrant colors, humorous moments, and an adventurous spirit, the trailer shows two friends from the sea yearning to be part of our world. Check out the trailer!

Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Animation Magazine

Based on director Enrico Casarosa’s (La Luna) own childhood in Italy, the coming-of-age movie is produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3) with the score composed by Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild).

Animation Magazine reports that the cast will include Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Randolph (Shrek the Third), Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation), Sandy Martin, and Giacomo Gianniotti.

Luca will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 18, 2021.

