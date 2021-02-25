A teaser trailer for Pixar’s upcoming film Luca has been released! Set on the beautiful Italian Riviera, two boys look to make it the best summer ever, if they can hide their true natures from suspicious neighbors. Check out the trailer below!

They may seem like two average boys eager to have an adventure-filled blast while in Italy for the summer, but they’re actually harboring a secret about who they really are. Whenever Luca and Alberto come in contact with water, it’s revealed that they’re actually sea creatures who take on a human form while on land. Collider

Like a lot of Pixar films, Luca has a personal connection to director Enrico Casarosa (La Luna). As a shy boy, he befriended another boy his age who was a bit of a troublemaker, a friendship that is reflected between the titular Luca and his friend Alberto:

It was such a wonderful friendship. We were close. We found each other around 11 or 12, right when you step [towards], ‘I need to kind of try and separate from the family a little bit,’ try to look for yourself. And he had complete freedom and he was passionate and he had a new thing every day, so it really helped me kind of get out of my comfort zone.” Enrico Casarosa, Director

Jacob Tremblay voices the curious Luca, Jack Dylan Grazer the free-spirited Alberto, newcomer Emma Berman the misfit girl the boys meet in the town, with Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, and Saverio Raimondo rounding out the cast.

In an interview with Collider, actor Jacob Temblay hopes the film’s themes about friendship, especially during childhood, will resonate with audiences:

“I think that the relationship between the boys is gonna bring back a lot of memories when people watch this and I’m hoping that when people watch this, they’ll be able to forget about COVID. But I mean, hopefully when this comes out, COVID would slow down. But right now, I think especially a lot of kids are really missing their friends and this movie is all about friendship.” Collider

Luca is still set for theatrical release on June 18, 2021, although this could change due to the coronavirus.

[Entertainment Weekly]

What do you think of the teaser trailer? Looking forward to a summer on the Italian Riviera?