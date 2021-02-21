One of HBO Max’s premiere titles was a new series of shorts starring the classic Looney Tunes roster. Produced in a style harkening back to their 1940’s heyday, Looney Tunes Cartoons has been praised for its clever gags, nostalgic score, and high-quality animation. Now, the team behind the looney revival have stepped back into the Warner Bros. vault to reinvigorate another classic IP: Tom and Jerry.

In anticipation for the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie coming to theaters and streaming on February 26, 2021, HBO Max has dropped two brand-new cartoons starring the titular cat and mouse. The winsomely titled Tom and Jerry Special Shorts feature the two rivals engaging in violently slapstick hijinks, in an art style reminiscent of traditional cel animation of which Tom and Jerry were founded upon in the 1940’s. At the time of this writing, only two shorts are currently listed on the service: On a Roll and The House the Cat Built. Each short clocks in at roughly 5 minutes.

WarnerMedia has yet to issue a statement regarding the release of these shorts. It is currently unknown if more entries to the Tom and Jerry Special Shorts collection will be added to the service in the future.

Have you checked out these new Tom and Jerry shorts? If so, what did you think? Sound off in the comments below!