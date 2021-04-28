What’s the meaning of life? Well, Pete Docter directed a Pixar movie called Soul (2020) that asks that same question. Get those jazz vibes in mind and join along for this Soul podcast in episode 200 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Soul Podcast

Highlights

Imaginary Party: Happy 200 episodes!

Buy Chelsea a coffee for all her hard work editing the podcast over the years!

Main discussion: Soul (2020)

The trailer

That pathetic castle opening

Tangent Time: Studio musicians

What exactly is “middle aged”?

Poor unfortunate souls!

Movies this reminds us of

Life is worth living

So many themes!

We rate it!

Facebook Questions: Josella & Chad

We hope you enjoyed this Soul podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts