What’s the meaning of life? Well, Pete Docter directed a Pixar movie called Soul (2020) that asks that same question. Get those jazz vibes in mind and join along for this Soul podcast in episode 200 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Soul Podcast
Highlights
- Imaginary Party: Happy 200 episodes!
- Buy Chelsea a coffee for all her hard work editing the podcast over the years!
- Main discussion: Soul (2020)
- The trailer
- That pathetic castle opening
- Tangent Time: Studio musicians
- What exactly is “middle aged”?
- Poor unfortunate souls!
- Movies this reminds us of
- Life is worth living
- So many themes!
- We rate it!
- Facebook Questions: Josella & Chad
Links Mentioned
Buy Chelsea a coffee for all her hard work editing the podcast over the years!
- More info on studio orchestras for films
- Ragtime at the Magic Kingdom
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
