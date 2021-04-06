If you saw the final season of the popular “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” show, then you may have been piqued with the introduction of the Bad Batch, an elite squad of enhanced clone soldiers. Now the squad is back in a Lucasfilm TV series called “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” Check out the trailer below!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. Animation World Network

The animated show acts as a sequel to The Clone Wars series as well as a spin-off series, brought together by a bevy of Star Wars producers and developers. Dave Filoni, who famously brought the popular shows The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars to life, is one of the show’s executive producers, along with Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian). Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) serves as producer with Rau acting as the supervising director and Corbett as the head writer of the upcoming show.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+, starting appropriately on May 4th, 2021. The animated series will premiere with a 70-minute special and continue with new episodes each Friday.

Ready to touch down with the Bad Batch? Let us know your thoughts of the trailer!