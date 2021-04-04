Another trailer has dropped for the upcoming The Mitchells vs. the Machines, an epic beatdown between a “dysfunctional” human family and all of the machines on earth with grievances against humankind, courtesy of Sony Pictures.

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity. Animation Magazine

The Mitchells vs. the Machines has had a turbulent journey towards viewers’ screens. Originally called Connected and scheduled to premiere theatrically in September 2020, the film was delayed and then pulled from schedule indefinitely due to COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic. Eventually, Netflix bought the animated film’s distribution rights and renamed it, possibly to distinguish the title from a docuseries on the same streaming platform.

The film features Danny McBride (The Angry Birds Movie), Maya Randolph (Luca), Abbi Jacobson (Disenchantment), Olivia Colman (The Favorite), Eric Andre (Enchantment), Doug the Pug, and director Mike Rianda. The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Conan O’Brian (The Lego Batman Movie), Charlyne Yi (We Bare Bears), and Jay Pharaoh (Saturday Night Live).

Directed by Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and co-directed by Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls), the movie is executive produced by Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), and Phil Lord (The Lego Movie) with Kurt Albrecht producing it. Rianda and Rowe also wrote the screenplay.

Sony Pictures Animation’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines will finally hit the road on April 30th, 2021, on Netflix.

Ready to save the world with the Mitchells?