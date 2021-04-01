Get ready to jump from that Battle Bus, because Epic Games is turning the Fortnite phenomenon into a show! The game developer has announced they have teamed up with Disney Television Animation to produce an animated series based on the hit multiplayer shooter game, exclusively for Disney+.

Cast, crew, and plot details on the series are yet to be announced, though it’s been suggested that it would present an episodic story based around the Save the World game mode. The series is also said to be animated and rendered on Epic’s upcoming Unreal Engine 5, which is also soon to be implemented over the game’s existing Unreal Engine 4.

Epic has have had a history of in-game promotion of Disney, including the Marvel-themed Season 4, an in-game preview of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, player skins from those two franchises, and even offering two months of Disney+ by buying V-Bucks (Fortnite‘s in-game currency). In a vice-versa instance, a Fortnite video was used as an easter egg in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Marvel characters as depicted in Season 4 of Fortnite.

Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek offered the official statement on the new project:

“Our ongoing collaborative marketing with Epic Games has positioned with a strong mutual partnership, connecting fans of both Disney and Fortnite worldwide. We are excited to expand our combined creative possibilities by adapting Fortnite to our ever-expanding Disney+ library.” Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company

Fortnite first came to the gaming scene in July 2017 with its early access to their cooperative zombie shooter mode Save the World. Two months later, however, it was their free-to-play Battle Royale mode that took the world by storm. It quickly rose to become one of the biggest games of recent times, generating billions of dollars and gaining a player count of over 350 million by May 2020.

