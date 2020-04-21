One month after the COVID-19 coronavirus halted the theatrical release of Scoob!, the new animated feature from Warner Animation Group will be skipping its theatrical run for a direct-to-digital release next month.

Rather than delaying the film, Warner Bros. announced (via Variety) that Scoob! will be available as a digital rental for $19.99 in North America starting from May 15, 2020 (the film’s original theatrical date). Customers will also be able to purchase the film digitally for $24.99.

This new strategy follows Universal Pictures’ experimental release of DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour, which was also released direct-to-digital due to the closing of cinemas worldwide. The gamble turned out to pay off immensely for Universal, as the Trolls sequel quickly became the biggest digital debut release.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said the following regarding the new release of Scoob!:

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content. We know fans are eager to see ‘Scoob’ and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.” Ann Sarnoff, CEO, Warner Bros.

Animated by Reel FX, and directed by Warner Bros. Animation veteran Tony Cervone, Scoob! looks into the origins of the Mystery Inc. team with Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker), Shaggy (Will. Forte), Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried), and Velma (Gina Rodriguez). The movie is also set to be the launchpad for a Hanna-Barbera shared universe.

Be sure to visit our frequently-updated Animation Calendar to keep informed on mainstream animated features affected by the coronavirus.

Are you excited to join Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. team in the comfort of your living room? Let us know in the comments below!