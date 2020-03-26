Scoob! is now the latest animated casualty in the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 15, 2020, the Scooby-Doo reboot is one of three movies that have been temporarily pulled from the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical schedule (via Deadline).

Alongside Scoob!, the two other Warner Bros. movies that were indefinitely postponed were the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Into the Heights (originally June 26), and James Wan’s new thriller Malignant (originally August 14). New release dates to the three movies are yet to be announced.

One Warner Bros. movie that dodged the release removal, albeit still delayed, was DC’s highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984. The superhero sequel was pushed back from June 5 to August 14, 2020, now taking the original date of Malignant.

Produced by Warner Animation Group and animated by Reel FX, Scoob! serves as an origin story to the Mystery Inc. team, and is intended to be the launchpad for a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe.

Scoob! joins the ever-growing list of animated features affected by the coronavirus. Pixar’s Onward and DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour have both been pushed for early digital releases due to many cinemas closing. Meanwhile, Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru was pulled from schedule due to the temporary closure of the studio’s Paris-based animation unit Illumination Mac Guff.

