It’s coronation day! The Walt Disney Company just announced that Frozen sisters, Anna and Elsa, will (finally) officially join the Disney Princess lineup in a virtual coronation ceremony at the end of April.

Disney Princess coronations are extremely popular events, held exclusively at the Disney Parks. However, since the world’s windows are closed (and so’s that door) due to worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Disney is opting for virtual coronation ceremony for Anna and Elsa in order to bring the world some Disney cheer.

The livestream, titled, “The Royal Welcome of Princesses Anna and Elsa”, will be live performance hosted by Cinderella and Prince Charming and will prominently feature the two Frozen sisters. As part of the broadcast, Anna and Elsa will recount their magical adventures in Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest through stories and songs, including an all-new duet, “Now Is Our Time”, written by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Ropert Lopez.

The princesses will also debut new vibrant royal gowns and glittering crowns made exclusively for the event, designed by Walt Disney Animation visual development artist Brittney Lee. These one-of-a-kind gowns are made from 56 yards of Arendellian satin, embroidered with more than 1700 snowflakes and emblems that represent their kingdom, family, and Nordic heritage. The beautiful crowns hold 354 dazzling jewels that have been responsibly sourced from diamond mines in Norway. Fans of Anna and Elsa will also be able to find specialty merchandise like their new dresses, crowns, and scepters on Shop Disney, immediately following the livestream.

In a press release about the announcement, Ken Potrock, President of Disney Consumer Products, said:

We are thrilled to welcome Anna and Elsa into the Disney Princess family with this one-of-a-kind coronation ceremony! Fans have been clamoring for their inclusion since ‘Frozen’ was released, but it finally felt like the right time not only to introduce two new princesses into the Disney Princess royal court, but also two queens who will continue to be strong role models to girls of all generations.

The sisters were originally slated to join the Disney Princess lineup back in 2014. But when Frozen became an unexpected worldwide phenomenon, Disney Consumer Products changed its direction with the sisters and instead launched their own marketing segment, Disney Frozen. Fans eventually succumbed to the fact that the coronations would never happen, since the sisters each became queen in the Frozen franchise and were therefore not eligible to enter the Disney Princess pantheon.

Josh D’Amaro, President of the Walt Disney World Resort, also added:

The virtual double coronation ceremony for Anna and Elsa is unprecedented for the Walt Disney Company, but we felt was the world needed some Disney magic during this time of uncertainty. We hope that the virtual coronation will be a fun event that families can look forward to during this time when the Disney Parks are closed and most around the world are quarantined in their homes.

The most recent additions to the Disney Princess lineup were Moana, Elena of Avalor, and Merida, the latter who had her own ceremony at Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage in 2013 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Anna and Elsa’s Disney Princess coronation ceremony will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:30AM EST and will be streamed live on the Disney Princess website and the company’s other social media channels.

More info about the announcement and coronation livestream details can be found here.

What do you think about Anna and Elsa finally being inducted to the Disney Princess franchise? Will you tune in for the double coronation ceremony?