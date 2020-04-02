After a decade of slingshotting on smartphones and two big adventures on the big screen, Angry Birds is settling down in the comfort of the living room with Netflix. Variety reported that the streaming giant has given a 40-episode ordered to the game franchise’s new animated series Angry Birds: Summer Madness.

Intended for a 2021 release, Summer Madness consists of 11-minute episodes focusing on Red, Bomb, and Chuck during their tween years at summer camp, supervised questionably by Mighty Eagle. “Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures” ensue while the group also fends off the green Pigs from the opposite side of the lake. Reportedly in the works since October 2018, the series’ comedy and tone take inspiration from the recent Angry Birds Movie series released by Sony Pictures.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness once again teams up Rovio Entertainment (the Finnish studio behind the franchise) and British production company Cake Entertainment (who internationally sells Rovio’s TV shows). Rovio and Cake have previously collaborated on other shows in the franchise like Angry Birds Toons, Angry Birds Blues, Angry Birds Stella, Piggy Tales, and more.

Netflix’s director of original animated series Curtis Lelash, Rovio CMO Ville Heijari, and Cake CCO/managing director Ed Galton issued the following statements regarding Angry Birds: Summer Madness:

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever.” Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series, Netflix

“Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can’t wait to unveil the world of ‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’ to viewers on Netflix.” Ville Heijari, CMO, Rovio Entertainment

“Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner.” Ed Galton, CCO/managing director, Cake Entertainment

The first 40 episodes of Angry Birds: Summer Madness are set to begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2021.

Are you excited to camp with Red, Bomb, and Chuck for some Summer Madness? Be sure to slingshot your thoughts into the comments!