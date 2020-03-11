Grab your capes and masks – the brand-new ‘Avengers Campus’ area of Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim will open July 18, 2020.

Artist Concept, Avengers Campus. D23.Com

C.A.M.P.U.S. stands for Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard. This new area features a brand-new Spider-Man ride, a new restaurant and tasty treats, multiple locales to explore, and Marvel-themed shopping.

Attractions

The Spider-Man attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, stars Tom Holland reprising his role. Like virtual reality gaming, the attraction follows guests’ movements, letting them sling webs with Spidey all across Marvel locations, without handheld web blasters.

Artist Concept, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. D23.Com

Disney Imagineers have created a sprawling land that incorporates over 80 years of Marvel stories. Along with the Avengers Headquarters, the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) is in the 80-year-old building that was once Stark Automotive. Additionally, the Sanctum is tucked away amongst the hustle and bustle of superhero activity. These overgrown ruins are beautiful during the day and at night, when the area lights up.

Artist Concept, The Sanctum. D23.Com

Food

The campus also will feature new Avengers food favorites. Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab are ready with many new and interesting meals that use the grow-and-shrink technology of Ant-Man and the Wasp. For example, the ImpossibleTM Spoonful features giant and micro meatballs, with a super-sized spoon and small fork.

Adjacent, Pym Tasting Lab features adult beverages, like micro-brew.

Artist Concept, Pym Test Kitchen. D23.Com

Shwarama Palace, one of the Avengers’ favorite post-battle eats, is nearby with chicken shwarama, garlic sauce, and an ImpossibleTM falafel version.

Finally, even collector Tanaleer Tivan is getting in on the fun foods with his own Terran Treats. His stand features the Cosmic Cream Orb, a cream puff filled with raspberry cheesecake mousse. Terran Treats also introduces varieties of new Sweet Spiral Rations, which you may recognize as colorful spiraled churros.

Terran Treats, Cosmic Cream Orb and Sweet Spiral Rations. D23.Com

Shopping

Looking for Avengers gear after sampling the tasty campus food? In addition to basics, guests can buy brand-new Spider-Bots. These high-tech robots are featured in the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction. The bots are remote-controlled, have eight-articulated legs to move backward and forward, and can be purchased with tactical upgrades that harness the powers of other superheroes like Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Ant-Man.

Spider-Bot. D23.Com

Now, Avengers Campus in DCA joins the already open area in Hong Kong Disneyland, which features Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! attractions, and Disneyland Paris, where a Avengers Campus will open in 2021.

Are you ready to assemble at DCA this July?