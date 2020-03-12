GKIDS and Shout! Factory are bringing the 2019 hit anime film Promare to home entertainment! An action-adventure movie, the movie pits super-powered beings against each other for fire and control.

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins. Animation Magazine

From the acclaimed studio TRIGGER (KILL la KILL, Little Witch Academia, and future B.N.A.), Promare is the studio’s first feature film and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann). The film will be available on digital download and On Demand on May 5, 2020, and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 19.

Bonus features will include the following materials:

Interview with director Hiroyuki Imaishi

Round table discussion with studio TRIGGER

Side Galo and Side Lio short films

