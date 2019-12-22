GKIDS will be bringing back the classic anime film Tokyo Godfathers to North American theaters and home entertainment in early 2020. Released in 2003, Tokyo Godfathers was directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon, who also directed Perfect Blue and Paprika.

“Satoshi Kon remains one of the animated medium’s most celebrated and visionary storytellers,” said GKIDS’ President David Jesteadt. “With the re-release of Tokyo Godfathers, a timely work of deep humanism and beauty, we are proud to play a part in sharing his legacy with audiences old and new.” Animation Magazine

Tokyo Godfathers follows the journey of three homeless people living in Tokyo who find an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve and search for the child’s parents. Along the way, the three must come to terms with their own painful pasts in order to face the future.

With the new re-release, the film will show in 4K restoration with the original Japanese voice acting and a new English dub. Read Rotoscopers’ review of Tokyo Godfathers here!

Have you seen Tokyo Godfathers before? Let us know!