Netflix is coming back for seconds with Warner Bros. Animation’s hit series Green Eggs and Ham. Deadline reports that the second season, entitled The Second Helping, will have ten new episodes that continue the adventures of Sam and Guy:

On a road trip to save an endangered animal, polar opposites Guy and Sam learn to try new things like friendship — and a certain delectable dish. Netflix

Below is a trailer for season one of Green Eggs and Ham.

Based on the classic Dr. Seuss book and featuring the voices of Adam Devine and Michael Douglas, Green Eggs and Ham is available for streaming on Netflix.

Planning for a second serving of Green Eggs and Ham? Let us know!