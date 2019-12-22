The coming of Pixar’s newest film Onward draws nigh with a brand new trailer! Can elf brothers Ian and Barley finish their daring quest before the clock hits zero?

From this new trailer, Onward promises a fun buddy road trip, magical shenanigans, and maybe a few tears. Pixar has also released new posters of the film’s characters!

Directed by Dan Scalon (Monster University) and featuring the voices of Tom Holland (Spiderman: Homecoming) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Onward tells the coming-of-age story of Ian, a teenage elf, and his magical quest with his older brother, Barley, to finally meet the father he has never known.

Onward opens in theaters March 6, 2020.

Will ye join our brave heroes on their quest next year?