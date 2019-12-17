In a market saturated with sequels and spinoffs, Abominable was a surprise hit and had the biggest opening for an original animated film in 2019! If you missed catching it in theaters, you’re in luck because Abominable is out on home media (Blu-ray and Digital HD) now and definitely worth the watch!

A co-production between DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio, a Chinese production company, Abominable tells the story of a young teenage girl, Yi (Chloe Bennett) who discovers a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China. She and her friends embark on an adventure to return him home to his family at the highest point on earth.

Set it China, the film explores unique and different areas of China than we’ve typically seen in portrayed on film. Everything from the cast, visuals and music was unexpected and a breath of fresh air. Audiences absolutely loved the film, finding the film was charming and an all-around good time for the whole family. The film itself is good enough to pick it up and own as part of your animated collection.

Bonus Features ★★★

The home media release of Abominable is jam packed with bonus features. It has everything we’ve come to expect out of bonus features: shorts, deleted scenes, making-of documentaries, interviews with the cast and crew, fun/silly segments, and a filmmakers’ commentary. If you can’t get enough of Abominable or about the animation process, then these featurettes are just for you!

That being said, there are a lot more fluff featurettes than meat-and-potatoes featurettes that go behind-the-scenes of making the film. The featurettes are at their best when they talk about the unique working relationship between DreamWorks and Pearl, but those are touched on just briefly, leaving you craving more. Also absent in a standalone bonus feature about the music, which played such a key role in the film.

Another downside of the release is that only one bonus feature is available on the Digital HD version, which is a bit of a shame, especially for those who are moving their collection to an entirely digital library.

DREAMWORKS SHORT – MAROONED – Marooned, tells the story of a cantankerous and selfish robot named C-0R13. Stranded on an abandoned lunar outpost, C-0R13 longs to return to Earth. With a partially built ship and his last power source, this determined robot will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

SHOW AND TELL – Back home in the Himalayan Mountains, Everest puts on a magical show-and-tell for his fellow yetis after he receives a special care package from Yin, Jing and Peng.

DELETED SCENES with Intros by Writer/Director Jill Culton and Co-Director Todd Wilderman Spa Day Villains at the Map Magic Montage Yak Attack

MAKING A MYTH (MOVIE) – In this entertaining ‘making of’ we learn from the filmmakers and stars how they brought the heartfelt and whimsical story of Abominable to life – from the use of magic, music and humor, to the themes of family and nature.

ANIMATING ABOMINABLE – From production design to storyboarding and animating, the creative team behind Abominable will take us through the design and animation of the film.

MEET THE CAST – This fun featurette introduces the audience to the cast of Abominable and the characters they play. Learn first-hand from the actors what their personal inspiration was for the role and how they went about performing the voicework. Chloe Bennet as Yi Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin Albert Tsai as Peng Tsai Chin as Nai Nai Joe Izzo as Everest

YOUR YETI CARE GUIDE – Chloe, Albert and Tenzing provide tips and tricks to caring for your newly adopted "Yeti". In this case YETI stands for pet – dog, kitten and bird.

COURAGE TO DREAM – This featurette explores the character Yi, the strong, independent and untraditional female lead at the center of Abominable. Actor Chloe Bennet and the filmmakers discuss what makes Yi special and why she is the ultimate role model for young girls and boys today!

AN ABOMINABLE TOUR WITH CHLOE BENNET – Like her father before her, Yi dreams of traveling across China to see the many beautiful, natural and culturally significant locations featured in Abominable. Chloe Bennet, the voice of Yi, will take viewers on their own magical journey.

EVEREST'S TALK BOX – Shooting on the DreamWorks Animation campus, we bring in some real kids to meet the man behind the voice of Everest, Joe Izzo, and the audio team from Abominable to learn about all the cool tech that went into Everest's voice.

COOKING WITH NAI NAI – Can Tsai Chin, the voice of Nai Nai, learn to make Nai Nai's famous pork buns in real life? Let's find out!

HOW TO ABOMINABLE – Bring Everest, Yi and Nai Nai to life in your home with this How-to-Draw with a difference. Not only will we show you how to recreate your favorite characters from Abominable, but also how to magically bring them to life through a homemade Chinese style lantern! How to Draw Intro Everest Yi Jin Peng Nai Nai How to Make a Chinese Lantern

YOU CAN SPEAK YETI-ESE – Inspired by foreign language courses, viewers can learn how to speak Yeti-ese with these easy teaching guides hosted by Chloe Bennet.

NAI NAI SAYS – Narrated by Nai Nai, Yi's wise grandma gives us life lessons on how to be a strong, independent, modern woman.

FEATURE COMMENTARY – Writer/Director Jill Culton, Co-Director Todd Wilderman, Producer Suzanne Buirgy, Producer Peilin Chou, Production Designer Max Boas, Visual Effects Supervisor Mark Edwards, and Head of Character Animation John Hill

