In addition to Disney’s Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Netflix’s Klaus and Laika’s Missing Link lead the Best Feature pack with DreamWorks Animations’ How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World,

Klaus and Missing Link are early darlings for the award season, with Klaus earning seven nominations and eight for Laika’s Missing Link.

Netflix projects beat out the major studios with 39 total nominations, while DWA grabs 18 and Disney gets 16.

The 47th Annie Awards, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, come to UCLA’s Royce Hall on January 25th, 2020. See the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link – Laika

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn – Madhouse

Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog – Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain – Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions

Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire – Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media” – Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot – Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor, Episode: Changing of the Guard – Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna!, Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes, Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door” – Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train – Titmouse and Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants” – Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Calamari Jerry – Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth, Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical! – Netflix

BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client – Tornante Productions for Netflix

Harley Quinn, Episode: So You Need a Crew – Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions for Netflix

Undone, Episode: 2. The Hospital – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza – Nichole Tate

Gravedad – Anke Kletsch

The Fox & The Pigeon – Michelle Chua

Un diable dans la poche – Luce Grosjean

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation: VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby; FX Artists: Cristiana Covone, Koya Masubuchi, Jean Claude Nouchy; Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Secret War – Blur for Netflix: FX Artists: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon – Eusong Lee, co-produced with Chromosphere: Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel; Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire” – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.: FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation: Visual Effects Supervisors: Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro; Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling; Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation: FX Supervisors: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Michael Losure; FX Leads: Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link – Laika: CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman; Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley; Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart; Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev; Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis; Effects Artists: Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You – GKIDS: Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito; VFX Artists: Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee; Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots, Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix: Chris O’Hara – Multiple Characters

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Juliane Martin – Various Characters

His Dark Materials, Episode: 8 – BBC Studios: Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio – Iroek

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation: Andrew Muir – All

Robot Chicken, Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios: Scott DaRos – All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Andrew Ford – Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner – Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani – Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins – Alva

Missing Link – Laika: Rachelle Lambden – Multiple Characters

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital: Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital: Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine: Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore: Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton; Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn; Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Sony: Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation, The Coalition/ Microsoft: Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire – JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait

Kingdom Hearts III – SQUARE ENIX: Munenori Shinagawa – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and more; Kayoko Yajima – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and more; Koji Hamada – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, and more; Koji Inoue – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, and more

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within: Tommy Rodricks – Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake; Natan Moura – Sinclair Snake; Nelson Boles – Various Characters

Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios: Sebastien Parodi – Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC; Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger – Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Keiko Murayama – Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4 – Warner Bros. Animation: Executive Producer: Lauren Faust

T.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!” – Titmouse / Disney Junior: Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five – DreamWorks Animation: Art Director: Chris Mitchell – Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

Victor and Valentino, Episode: Know It All – Cartoon Network Studios: Fabien Mense – Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Bill Schwab

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios: José Manuel Fernández Oli – Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon

The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots, Episode: How Do You Make Music? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys – Warner Bros. Animation: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru, Episode: Snowman – Dwarf for Netflix: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman, Episode: Episode 1 – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix: Co-Directors: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – Laika: Chris Butler

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composers: Steve D’Angelo, Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge – Blur for Netflix: Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos, Episode: The Empty Place – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry – Warner Bros. Animation: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY – Dream Well Studios: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Composers: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricists: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios: Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Production Design: Eastwood Wong; Production Design: Sylvia Liu; Production Design: Elaine Lee; Production Design: Linda Fong; Production Design: Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Alan Bodner, Brian Woods, Steven Nicodemus, Laura Price, Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Witness – Blur for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart,Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops” – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.: Khang Le, Chris Fisher, Gael Bertrand, Deodato Pangandoyon, Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One – DreamWorks Animation: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link – LAIKA: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday, Episode: True Colors – Bones for Netflix: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sucker of Souls – Blur for Netflix: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space, Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking – Apple: Riccardo Durante

Zog – Magic Light Pictures: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA: Julián Nariño

Missing Link – LAIKA: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens, Episode: Green Christmas – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Marieve Herington – Tilly

Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday – 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment: H. Jon Benjamin – Bob

Steven Universe, Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie – Cartoon Network Studios: Sarah Stiles – Spinel

Tigtone, Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead” – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street: Debi Derryberry – Helpy

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Ali Wong – Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio: Tenzing Norgay Trainor – Jin

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Josh Gad – Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix: Richard Horvitz – Invader Zim

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination: Jenny Slate – Gidget

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Tony Hale – Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short – Cartoon Network Studios: George Gendi, Michael Gendi, Deepak Sethi, Eric Acosta, Sean Szeles

Bojack Horseman, Episode: Feel-Good Story – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky, Episode: Secret – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix: Sheela Shrinivas, Aminder Dhaliwal, Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Helen Keller – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -DreamWorks Animation: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films: Story By: Makoto Shinkai, Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series,Episode: Prey Date – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting – Warner Bros. Animation: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham,Episode: Mouse – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Alternate Histories – Blur for Netflix: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: John K. Carr; Mark Hester; Mary Blee

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Axel Geddes; Torbin Xan Bullock; Greg Snyder

