In addition to Disney’s Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Netflix’s Klaus and Laika’s Missing Link lead the Best Feature pack with DreamWorks Animations’ How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World,
Klaus and Missing Link are early darlings for the award season, with Klaus earning seven nominations and eight for Laika’s Missing Link.
Netflix projects beat out the major studios with 39 total nominations, while DWA grabs 18 and Disney gets 16.
The 47th Annie Awards, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, come to UCLA’s Royce Hall on January 25th, 2020. See the full list of nominees below:
Best Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – Laika
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn – Madhouse
Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Special Production
Guava Island “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Infinity Train “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios
SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
Zog – Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain – Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions
Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire – Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media” – Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot – Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor, Episode: Changing of the Guard – Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna!, Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes, Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door” – Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train – Titmouse and Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants” – Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Calamari Jerry – Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth, Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical! – Netflix
BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client – Tornante Productions for Netflix
Harley Quinn, Episode: So You Need a Crew – Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions for Netflix
Undone, Episode: 2. The Hospital – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza – Nichole Tate
Gravedad – Anke Kletsch
The Fox & The Pigeon – Michelle Chua
Un diable dans la poche – Luce Grosjean
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation: VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby; FX Artists: Cristiana Covone, Koya Masubuchi, Jean Claude Nouchy; Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Secret War – Blur for Netflix: FX Artists: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna
My Moon – Eusong Lee, co-produced with Chromosphere: Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel; Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire” – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.: FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation: Visual Effects Supervisors: Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro; Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling; Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra
Best FX for Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation: FX Supervisors: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Michael Losure; FX Leads: Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Missing Link – Laika: CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman; Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley; Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart; Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev; Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis; Effects Artists: Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
Weathering With You – GKIDS: Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito; VFX Artists: Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee; Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots, Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix: Chris O’Hara – Multiple Characters
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Juliane Martin – Various Characters
His Dark Materials, Episode: 8 – BBC Studios: Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio – Iroek
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation: Andrew Muir – All
Robot Chicken, Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios: Scott DaRos – All Characters
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Andrew Ford – Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner – Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani – Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins – Alva
Missing Link – Laika: Rachelle Lambden – Multiple Characters
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital: Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital: Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine: Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore: Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton; Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn; Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
Spider-Man: Far From Home – Sony: Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation, The Coalition/ Microsoft: Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire – JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait
Kingdom Hearts III – SQUARE ENIX: Munenori Shinagawa – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and more; Kayoko Yajima – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and more; Koji Hamada – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, and more; Koji Inoue – Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, and more
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within: Tommy Rodricks – Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake; Natan Moura – Sinclair Snake; Nelson Boles – Various Characters
Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios: Sebastien Parodi – Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC; Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger – Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Keiko Murayama – Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4 – Warner Bros. Animation: Executive Producer: Lauren Faust
T.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!” – Titmouse / Disney Junior: Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five – DreamWorks Animation: Art Director: Chris Mitchell – Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
Victor and Valentino, Episode: Know It All – Cartoon Network Studios: Fabien Mense – Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Bill Schwab
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios: José Manuel Fernández Oli – Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative: Craig Kellman
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots, Episode: How Do You Make Music? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys – Warner Bros. Animation: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru, Episode: Snowman – Dwarf for Netflix: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman, Episode: Episode 1 – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix: Co-Directors: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – Laika: Chris Butler
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films: Makoto Shinkai
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composers: Steve D’Angelo, Lorenzo Castelli
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge – Blur for Netflix: Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Seis Manos, Episode: The Empty Place – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios: Carl Thiel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation: Sunna Wehrmeijer
The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry – Warner Bros. Animation: Vivek Maddala
Best Music – Feature
AWAY – Dream Well Studios: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Composers: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricists: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios: Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Randy Newman
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Production Design: Eastwood Wong; Production Design: Sylvia Liu; Production Design: Elaine Lee; Production Design: Linda Fong; Production Design: Emily Paik
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Alan Bodner, Brian Woods, Steven Nicodemus, Laura Price, Leonard Robledo
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Witness – Blur for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart,Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops” – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.: Khang Le, Chris Fisher, Gael Bertrand, Deodato Pangandoyon, Howard Chen
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One – DreamWorks Animation: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski
Missing Link – LAIKA: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer
The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix: Kenny Park
Carole & Tuesday, Episode: True Colors – Bones for Netflix: Shinichiro Watanabe
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sucker of Souls – Blur for Netflix: Owen Sullivan
Snoopy in Space, Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking – Apple: Riccardo Durante
Zog – Magic Light Pictures: Max Lang
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – LAIKA: Julián Nariño
Missing Link – LAIKA: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens, Episode: Green Christmas – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Marieve Herington – Tilly
Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday – 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment: H. Jon Benjamin – Bob
Steven Universe, Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie – Cartoon Network Studios: Sarah Stiles – Spinel
Tigtone, Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead” – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street: Debi Derryberry – Helpy
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Ali Wong – Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio: Tenzing Norgay Trainor – Jin
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Josh Gad – Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix: Richard Horvitz – Invader Zim
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination: Jenny Slate – Gidget
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Tony Hale – Forky
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short – Cartoon Network Studios: George Gendi, Michael Gendi, Deepak Sethi, Eric Acosta, Sean Szeles
Bojack Horseman, Episode: Feel-Good Story – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky, Episode: Secret – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix: Sheela Shrinivas, Aminder Dhaliwal, Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Helen Keller – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -DreamWorks Animation: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films: Story By: Makoto Shinkai, Writer: Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series,Episode: Prey Date – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez
DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting – Warner Bros. Animation: Torien Blackwolf
Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel: Tony Molina
Green Eggs and Ham,Episode: Mouse – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Alternate Histories – Blur for Netflix: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation: John K. Carr; Mark Hester; Mary Blee
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine: Pablo García Revert
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC: Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination: Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios: Axel Geddes; Torbin Xan Bullock; Greg Snyder
Discussion about this post