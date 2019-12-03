The holidays are upon us, and in case there are any Disney Frozen lovers on your gift-giving list, we’ve compiled a Frozen 2 gift guide of some of the best products on the market for fans of all ages. Feel free to drop a comment after the article with any Frozen 2 gift suggestions of your own!

Please note: The links below are not the exclusive locations to buy all of these items, as some are available at multiple online and in-store retailers. Also, some links are affiliate links, which we receive a small commission if purchased through our link. This helps support the site and keep it going. We appreciate your support!

Ultimate Arendelle Castle by Hasbro

Live out plenty of new Frozen adventures in the brand-new Arendelle Castle fashion doll playset featuring four floors, seven rooms, and 14 accessories to fill them. The castle measures an impressive five feet tall by four feet wide. There’s even a button on the balcony that activates a colorful light show inspired by the Northern Lights! Dolls are sold separately.

Purchase: Amazon | Target

Frozen 2 LEGO Sets

Those looking to build new Frozen adventures this holiday season can rejoice in six new LEGO sets featuring characters and scenes from Frozen 2. Whether you want to build a castle or a snowman, you can do it with this latest batch of Disney LEGO. The new sets include: Arendelle Castle Village, Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation, Anna’s Canoe Expedition, Elsa’s Wagon Adventure, Enchanted Treehouse, and an Olaf sculpture.

Purchase:

LEGO Arendelle Castle Village : Amazon | Target

: Amazon | Target LEGO Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation : Amazon | Target

: Amazon | Target LEGO Anna’s Canoe Expedition : Amazon | Target

: Amazon | Target LEGO Elsa’s Wagon Adventure : Amazon | Target

: Amazon | Target LEGO Enchanted Treehouse : Amazon | Target

: Amazon | Target LEGO Olaf sculpture: Amazon | Target

Disney Store Elsa and Anna Limited Edition Frozen 2 Dolls, 17 in.

The Frozen sisters in their new traveling outfits are the latest additions to the Disney store limited-edition doll line. Designed by Disney store artists, the dolls feature high detailing, fully posable limbs, display stands, and beautiful window packaging. Elsa comes wearing her blue sequined dress with an ombre-colored satin split front top layer and sheer organza cape panels. Anna wears her black tunic dress with a split front skirt and pleated satin cape. Both outfits feature gem stud accents and embroidered metallic thread detailing.

Purchase: Shop Disney

Salamander Disney Frozen 2 Mini Bean Bag Plush, 4.5 in.

A must for Frozen cosplayers and plush collectors alike, this little guy features detailed plush sculpting and purple diamond screen art along his back. Perfectly sized for adventures into the unknown!

Purchase: Shop Disney

Disney Frozen 2 Fashion Bundle Pack by Hasbro (Target Exclusive)

Anyone who loves dolls with interchangeable outfits will get their money’s worth out of this exclusive Frozen 2 Target doll set that includes approximately 13-inch versions of both Anna and Elsa with a whopping six different outfits spanning both Frozen films! Both sisters come with their coronation day dresses and main outfits from the first film, as well as their traveling outfits from the sequel. Each doll also includes two pairs of shoes and one hair accessory.

Purchase: Target

3-Piece Hallmark Disney Frozen 2 Elsa, Anna, and Olaf Ornament Set

Deck the tree this year with sculpted ornaments of Elsa and Anna in their new traveling outfits, as well as a shiny Olaf glistening with snowflakes. The ornaments can be bought separately at several retailers, or together as a set.

Purchase: Target

Her Universe Disney Frozen 2 Nordic Folk Pattern Sherpa Open Cardigan

Stay warm with this stylish cardigan featuring Nordic-inspired folk art, Olaf, Sven, and snowflake designs. The cardigan has two side pockets and a white sherpa-lined hood and front trim. It’s just one of several pieces from Her Universe’s exclusive new Frozen 2 fashion line, so be sure to check out the rest of the collection as well!

Purchase: Her Universe

Pandora Disney Frozen 2 Charm Collection

One of the highlights of the new Frozen-inspired jewelry on the market is Pandora’s new collection of charms for bracelets or necklaces. The collection includes circular dangle charms of Elsa with the Nokk and of Anna, a fully sculpted dangle charm of Olaf, as well as a blue winter crystal charm and Nokk horse head charm. Pair them with previous Frozen Pandora beads or anything else in your collection to give your jewelry ensemble an enchanting new look.

Purchase: Pandora

Loungefly Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Satchel Bag

You can carry a little of bit of Frozen with you wherever you go with this new faux leather satchel bag featuring Elsa in her new traveling outfit on the front and a “Destiny Awaits” text design on the back. The bag measures 10.75 by 6 by 10 inches and offers the option of carrying via two handles or a detachable, adjustable light blue strap.

Purchase: Hot Topic

Funko POP Disney Frozen 2 Travel Elsa, Anna, and Olaf Set (Barnes & Noble exclusive)

Score the newest versions of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf all at once in this B&N exclusive Frozen 2 Funko Pop set! These adorable stylized versions of the characters make a perfect gift for Funko Pop collectors and fans of Disney figurines alike.

Purchase: Barnes & Noble

What items from this Frozen 2 gift guide are you looking to pick up for someone (or yourself!) this holiday season?

Edited by: Kelly Conley