Abominable was one of the surprise, standout animated films of 2019. To celebrate its home media release, Rotoscopers has an exclusive clip to share with you!

In this behind-the-scenes clip, we hear the filmmakers–Producer, Peilin Chou, Production Designer, Max Boas, and Writer/Director Jill Culton–discuss what they did to make the film feel as authentic to its Chinese setting as possible.

Check out the clip below!

Abominable is available on Digital HD on December 3 and Blu-ray/DVD on December 17.

Edited by: Kelly Conley