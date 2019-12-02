Frozember comes to an end with our Frozen 2 podcast and we’ve got Mason Smith back for the occasion! Join along the fun as we review and give our take on this highly anticipated film.

Frozen 2 Podcast Highlights

Main discussion:

Mason’s theater report

Morgan gives a plot summary and we have so many questions

You can’t deny your inner introvert

“Magic really do be that way.” -Mason

Avatar: The Last Airbender / Zelda: Ocarina of Time comparison

Is Elsa immortal now?

Things we like and things we don’t

The music & the outtakes

We loved Olaf

Mason praises the VFX crew

The Northuldra: Why did we need to know their names?

Kristoff’s Song is bringing back “The Disney Sing-Along”

Elsa should have watched “Surfs Up”

Chelsea’s thoughts on “The Next Right Thing”

Chelsea rides Bonnie

Morgan and Chelsea gush over Elsa’s dresses

We rate it!

#ElsaGetsAGirlfriend

Harry Potter comparisons

Voicemails: Lewis & Danny

Bloopers!

Runtime: 01:49:09 – 50 MB

