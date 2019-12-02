Frozember comes to an end with our Frozen 2 podcast and we’ve got Mason Smith back for the occasion! Join along the fun as we review and give our take on this highly anticipated film.
Frozen 2 Podcast Highlights
Main discussion:
- Mason’s theater report
- Morgan gives a plot summary and we have so many questions
- You can’t deny your inner introvert
- “Magic really do be that way.” -Mason
- Avatar: The Last Airbender / Zelda: Ocarina of Time comparison
- Is Elsa immortal now?
- Things we like and things we don’t
- The music & the outtakes
- We loved Olaf
- Mason praises the VFX crew
- The Northuldra: Why did we need to know their names?
- Kristoff’s Song is bringing back “The Disney Sing-Along”
- Elsa should have watched “Surfs Up”
- Chelsea’s thoughts on “The Next Right Thing”
- Chelsea rides Bonnie
- Morgan and Chelsea gush over Elsa’s dresses
- We rate it!
- #ElsaGetsAGirlfriend
- Harry Potter comparisons
- Voicemails: Lewis & Danny
- Bloopers!
Runtime: 01:49:09 – 50 MB
