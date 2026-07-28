A MURDER’s afoot in the pasture! Morgan and Chelsea tackle the ovine case as they discuss the fun new Amazon MGM Studios film, The Sheep Detectives (2026). This one’s a real woolly mystery, so join along for this The Sheep Detectives podcast in episode 372 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.



Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

The Sheep Detectives Podcast

Highlights

Ba-ram-ewe!

Main discussion: The Sheep Detectives (2026)

What a fun cast! Hugh, Dimitri, Julia & more!

What a shame that there wasn’t one darn real sheep in whole film

The “forgetting” plot point was so memorable & distinctive

The winter lamb prejudice was so sad…the poor baby!

It felt like an old-school, 90s, “family” film

How it’s box-office run went

We rate it!



We hope you enjoyed this The Sheep Detectives podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!