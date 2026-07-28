A MURDER’s afoot in the pasture! Morgan and Chelsea tackle the ovine case as they discuss the fun new Amazon MGM Studios film, The Sheep Detectives (2026). This one’s a real woolly mystery, so join along for this The Sheep Detectives podcast in episode 372 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
The Sheep Detectives Podcast
Highlights
- Ba-ram-ewe!
- Main discussion: The Sheep Detectives (2026)
- What a fun cast! Hugh, Dimitri, Julia & more!
- What a shame that there wasn’t one darn real sheep in whole film
- The “forgetting” plot point was so memorable & distinctive
- The winter lamb prejudice was so sad…the poor baby!
- It felt like an old-school, 90s, “family” film
- How it’s box-office run went
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this The Sheep Detectives podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Amazon
- The Sheep Detectives Wikipedia
- The Sheep Detectives box office
- Morgan’s full The Sheep Detectives review
- Morgan’s weekly livestream (scheduled livestreams will appear here)
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