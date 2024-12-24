It’s time to grab those golden rings because Morgan and Chelsea are back to talk all things Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)! Join us for this spoiler review as we dive into Sonic’s latest adventure and celebrate Morgan’s birthday with style. Let’s get running!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Happy birthday, Morgan! A special shoutout to our co-host extraordinaire.

Sonic’s return: How does the blue blur’s third movie stack up?

Knuckles and Tails’ role in the story: A solid team or sidelined characters?

The Robotnik dilemma: Why we need more Jim Carrey in our lives.

Easter eggs galore! Did you catch them all?

A surprising post-credits scene that sets the stage for future adventures.

We rate it!

