It’s time to grab those golden rings because Morgan and Chelsea are back to talk all things Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)! Join us for this spoiler review as we dive into Sonic’s latest adventure and celebrate Morgan’s birthday with style. Let’s get running!
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Podcast Review
Highlights
- Main discussion: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)
- Happy birthday, Morgan! A special shoutout to our co-host extraordinaire.
- Sonic’s return: How does the blue blur’s third movie stack up?
- Knuckles and Tails’ role in the story: A solid team or sidelined characters?
- The Robotnik dilemma: Why we need more Jim Carrey in our lives.
- Easter eggs galore! Did you catch them all?
- A surprising post-credits scene that sets the stage for future adventures.
- We rate it!
Thanks for joining us for this Sonic-filled episode and a special birthday celebration for Morgan! Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!