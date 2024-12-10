Join the Rotoscopers as we saddle up for a deep dive into The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024). Does this latest addition to Middle-earth shine like the golden halls of Edoras or fall flat like a distracted Rohirrim scout? Grab your headphones and your shield, and let’s find out!
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)
- What did we think of the animation? Spoiler: The beginning was… a lot.
- Why Héra’s story fell into Mary Sue territory (according to Chelsea).
- How an ensemble cast could have made the film more dynamic.
- Props to the villain – they might be the best part!
- We rate it! Chelsea – 3/5, Morgan – 3.5/5.
- Morgan’s recommendation: Great for older boys!
- Voicemails: Share your 2024 favorites and flops for our upcoming mailbag episode.
