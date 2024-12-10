Join the Rotoscopers as we saddle up for a deep dive into The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024). Does this latest addition to Middle-earth shine like the golden halls of Edoras or fall flat like a distracted Rohirrim scout? Grab your headphones and your shield, and let’s find out!

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

What did we think of the animation? Spoiler: The beginning was… a lot.

Why Héra’s story fell into Mary Sue territory (according to Chelsea).

How an ensemble cast could have made the film more dynamic.

Props to the villain – they might be the best part!

We rate it! Chelsea – 3/5, Morgan – 3.5/5.

Morgan’s recommendation: Great for older boys!

Voicemails: Share your 2024 favorites and flops for our upcoming mailbag episode.

We hope you enjoyed this The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim podcast review and thanks for joining us on this ride through Middle-earth! Don’t forget to rate us 5 stars and share this episode with your fellow LOTR fans. Use #AnimationAddicts and tag @Rotoscopers. See you next time!

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube , Instagram , Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website , & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!