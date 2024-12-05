Set sail with us on episode 322 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we dive into Moana 2 (2024)! Was Disney able to recapture the magic of the first film, or is this sequel more of a misstep? Join us for a fun and fiery discussion as we break down the story, animation, music, and everything in between.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Moana 2 Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Moana 2 (2024)

First impressions: Packed theaters and skeptical expectations!

New characters: Hits, misses, and questionable choices.

Story analysis: Maui deserved better, and Moana’s arc feels thin.

Animation critique: A downgrade compared to the first film?

Music review: Familiar sounds but no standout hits.

Memorable quotes and random thoughts.

How does it stack up against the original Moana?

Listener shoutouts

Let us know your thoughts on Moana 2! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts