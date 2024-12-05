Set sail with us on episode 322 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we dive into Moana 2 (2024)! Was Disney able to recapture the magic of the first film, or is this sequel more of a misstep? Join us for a fun and fiery discussion as we break down the story, animation, music, and everything in between.
Highlights
- Main discussion: Moana 2 (2024)
- First impressions: Packed theaters and skeptical expectations!
- New characters: Hits, misses, and questionable choices.
- Story analysis: Maui deserved better, and Moana’s arc feels thin.
- Animation critique: A downgrade compared to the first film?
- Music review: Familiar sounds but no standout hits.
- Memorable quotes and random thoughts.
- How does it stack up against the original Moana?
Links Mentioned
- Moana 2 Wikipedia
- Rotoscopers Podcast # 136 Moana – Let The Man Tears Flow
- The Spectacular Failure of the Star Wars Hotel
