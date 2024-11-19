Join us for Episode 320 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we take a cozy stroll through animated history’s most iconic cottages! From the rustic charm of Belle’s Cottage to the magical aura of Merlin’s Cottage, we’re putting these beloved homes to the ultimate tier ranking test. Which ones will earn “S-Tier” status, and which ones might be better left forgotten in the forest? Let’s rank!

Highlights

A breakdown of the Cottage of the Seven Dwarfs and why it’s pure fairytale perfection.

and why it’s pure fairytale perfection. Exploring the coziness of Aurora’s Woodcutter’s Cottage and Belle’s countryside charm .

and . Diving into the whimsical abodes of The Mad Hatter and White Rabbit .

and . Uncovering the eerie enchantment of The Marshes of Morva and Witch’s Cottage .

and . Debating the practicality and magic of Merlin’s Cottage and more!

