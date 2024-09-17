Get ready to indulge in some lasagna-filled laughs! Join us on the Nerdy Couch as we dive into The Garfield Movie (2024) in episode 313 of the Animation Addicts Podcast. Grab your mushroom ravioli and jump in to see if this feline flick is worth the fuss!

Main Discussion: The Garfield Movie is produced by a slew of studios, including Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, and DNEG Animation, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The Garfield Movie is produced by a slew of studios, including Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, and DNEG Animation, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Plot Breakdown: Follow Garfield and his companions as they navigate kidnapping, dairy farms, and corporate shenanigans. From cat jokes to unexpected Easter eggs, we cover it all!

Follow Garfield and his companions as they navigate kidnapping, dairy farms, and corporate shenanigans. From cat jokes to unexpected Easter eggs, we cover it all! First Impressions: From falling asleep due to jetlag to uncovering character quirks, we share our personal experiences watching Garfield’s latest adventure.

From falling asleep due to jetlag to uncovering character quirks, we share our personal experiences watching Garfield’s latest adventure. Characters: Meet Garfield, Ottie, Jinx, and a host of quirky new characters like Otto the former celebrity and Marge Melone, the security lady from Wisconsin.

Meet Garfield, Ottie, Jinx, and a host of quirky new characters like Otto the former celebrity and Marge Melone, the security lady from Wisconsin. Themes and Animation: A deep dive into the movie’s unexpected animation style, recurring motifs, and hilarious nods to the classic Garfield comic strip.

A deep dive into the movie’s unexpected animation style, recurring motifs, and hilarious nods to the classic Garfield comic strip. Music: Snoop Dogg’s unexpected cameo in a “Let It Go”-style musical moment.

Snoop Dogg’s unexpected cameo in a “Let It Go”-style musical moment. Random Thoughts and Observations: From Olive Garden product placements to dreams of moving to Italy — we share our funniest and most unexpected thoughts.

