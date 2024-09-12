Sink your teeth into the latest announcement of Netflix’s Twilight: Midnight Sun Animated Series! Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join us for this Twilight-filled podcast in episode 312 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Breaking down Netflix’s announcement of the Twilight: Midnight Sun animated series.
- Chelsea’s Midnight Sun book review
- Behind the scenes: The executive production team, including Stephenie Meyer and more.
- Our thoughts on the potential of this animated series to capture the spirit of the books and films.
