Silenzio Bruno! we are talking about Pixar’s Luca . Grab some gelato and join along for this Luca (2021) podcast in episode 208 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Main discussion: LUCA (2021)
- Covid Era Drama
- Basically the little Mer-kid meets splash
- Luca’s family is made of all comedians
- “I came into the world like this”
- Her Cat – great gag.
- “Produced in our slippers around the Bay Area.”
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- Essay by Lindsay Ellis
- Sideways – Music Essays
- Luca Art Book:
