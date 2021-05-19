A trailer has dropped for Netflix’s upcoming animated feature film Wish Dragon. A modern retelling of Aladdin set in Shanghai, China, the official trailer packs in plenty of comedic moments, a disdainful pink dragon eager to finish his immortal task, and an ordinary boy looking for a certain girl but with a twist. Check out the trailer below!

In Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means (voiced by Jimmy Wong), and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes (John Cho), set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters. Animation Magazine

Animation artist Chris Appelhans writes and directs the film with Jackie Chan, Aron Warner, and Chris Bremble as the producers. Animation World Network reports the voice cast features John Cho (Star Trek reboot film series), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Jimmy Wong (Disney live-action Mulan), Constance Wu (The Lego Ninjago Movie), Will Yun Lee (The Wolverine), and Jimmy O. Yang (We Bare Bears: The Movie).

In an international initiative, Wish Dragon is produced by Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) in collaboration with several Chinese studios: TenCent, Sparkle Roll, and Base Media.

Wish Dragon flies to Netflix, without a magical carpet, on June 11, 2021.

Ready to have your wishes granted from a pink dragon? Let us know in the comments!