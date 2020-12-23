GKIDS has dropped an English-dubbed trailer for Studio Ghibli’s latest film—Earwig and the Witch—as well as a subtitled version. Inspired by a children’s book of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones, the animated feature follows a girl’s journey to find a family with a heavy dose of magic and a dangerous witch. Check out the trailer below!

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted. Animation World Network

Animation World Network notes that Earwig and the Witch is Studio Ghibli’s first 3D/CG feature film with Goro Miyazaki (From Up on Poppy Hill) as the film’s director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki as the producer. Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) provided planning for the movie.

The English voice cast includes Taylor Paige Henderson, Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars Rebels), Richard E. Grant (Corpse Bride), Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts).

Earwig and the Witch will have its Japanese premiere on December 30 this year, and its North American release will be headed by GKIDS in early 2021.

What do you think of the new animation style? Like it or hate it? Let us know!