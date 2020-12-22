The entire The Legend of Korra series is getting the Steelbook treatment! Animation Magazine reports that Paramount House Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment will produce 10,000 units of the Steelbook collection that will be available for purchase on March 16th, 2021, for $97.99.

Running from 2012 to 2014, the The Legend of Korra is a follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender which debuted seven years ago and ran for three seasons. Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino who also made The Last Airbender, the show follows Avatar Korra, the successor to Aang from The Last Airbender, as she learns important lessons in compassion, resilience, and humility while traveling the world. Critics and viewers praised the show’s willingness to explore mature themes like depression and inequality.

Voice talents of the show included Janet Varney (Norm of the North), David Faustino (Dragon: Race to the Edge), P.J. Byrne (Justice League Action), J.K. Simmons (Gravity Falls), and Sychelle Gabriel (The Last Airbender).

Animation Magazine provides a list of bonus features for each book of the show:

Book One: Air

Audio Commentary (episodes 101-112)

The Legend of Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part I”

Creator’s Favorite Scenes: Animatics – Welcome to Republic City, The Revelation (2), The Voice in the Night, The Spirit of Competition (2), And the Winner Is…, When Extremes Meet, Turning the Tides, Endgame.

Book Two: Spirits

Audio Commentary (episodes 113-126)

Scene Bending: Rebel Spirit Scene 1, Rebel Spirit Scene 2, The Southern Lights Scene 1, The Southern Lights Scene 2, Civil Wars Pt. 1, Civil Wars Pt. 2, Peacekeepers, Beginnings: Part 1, Beginnings: Part 2, The Guide, A New Spiritual Age, Night of a Thousand Stars, Harmonic Convergence, Darkness Falls, Light in the Dark.

Kindred Spirits: Tenzin’s Family

Inside the Book of Spirits

The Re-telling of Korra’s Journey

Feuding Spirits: Korra’s Family

Book Three: Change

Audio Commentary (episodes 201-213)

The Spirit of an Episode: A Breath of Fresh Air, Rebirth, The Earth Queen, In Harm’s Way, The Metal Clan, Old Wounds, Original Airbenders, The Terror Within, The Stakeout, Long Live the Queen, The Ultimatum, Enter the Void, Venom of the Red Lotus.

Book Four: Balance

Audio Commentary (episodes 214-226)

Kuvira vs. Prince Wu

Republic City Hustle: Parts 1-3

The Legend of the Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part II”

Legend of Korra: New York Comic-Con Panel Featurette

Ready to find balance with Korra next March? Which book, or season, is your favorite?