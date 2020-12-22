It’s Morgan’s Birthday episode and we are all wondering why she picked The Pagemaster (1994)! No need to curl up with a good book when you can laugh along for this Pagemaster podcast in episode 196 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
The Pagemaster Podcast
Highlights
- Catch and Fire with our Diamond level Patron, Demetrius Baylor
- Main discussion: The Pagemaster (1994)
- Macaulay Culkin: the kid we all want to be.
- Screen writers be like: “How about we just take all the PD classic stories and have a kid overcome his fears?”
- Was this just a commercial for your public library?
- Jim Cummings and other voice actors
- That kiss was weird.
- Christopher Lloyd is a national treasure of creepiness
- The director, Joe Johnston, has wiped his hands of this movie.
- R&B song before the credits?
- James Horner does it again…
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Nichole
Links Mentioned
- Gladiator vs. Pirates of the Caribbean
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- DisneyQuotes.com
