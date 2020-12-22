It’s Morgan’s Birthday episode and we are all wondering why she picked The Pagemaster (1994)! No need to curl up with a good book when you can laugh along for this Pagemaster podcast in episode 196 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Pagemaster Podcast

Highlights

Catch and Fire with our Diamond level Patron, Demetrius Baylor

Main discussion: The Pagemaster (1994)

Macaulay Culkin: the kid we all want to be.

Screen writers be like: “How about we just take all the PD classic stories and have a kid overcome his fears?”

Was this just a commercial for your public library?

Jim Cummings and other voice actors

That kiss was weird.

Christopher Lloyd is a national treasure of creepiness

The director, Joe Johnston, has wiped his hands of this movie.

R&B song before the credits?

James Horner does it again…

We rate it!

Voicemails: Nichole

