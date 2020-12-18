Another video game is getting a TV show, joining similar inspired shows like the live-action Witcher series and the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. This time, according to Deadline, it’s ARK: The Animated Series from Studio Wildcard, inspired by Ark: Survival Evolved, a 2017 action-survival video game where players “survive on a stranded island inhabited by dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, natural hazards and other dangerous humans.”

The star-studded voice cast and trailer for the new show were announced during The Game Awards. Deadline reports that Vin Diesel, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeffrey Wright will voice the characters in the series with Vin Diesel also serving as executive producer of the video game ARK II and the animated show.

ARK: The Animated Series will debut sometime in 2022.

Does ARK: The Animated Series seem interesting? Have you played the video game that inspired the show? Let us know!