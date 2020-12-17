Hear ye, hear ye! The Mystery Inc. Gang is back, or more accurately, back in the past, thanks to an evil sorceress. After a trip to England goes awry, the Gang find themselves in the Middle Ages, King’s Arthur’s Camelot specifically. Check out the trailer below for Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Take a journey back in time to King Arthur’s court in this legendary saga of wizards, knights, dragons … and Scooby-Doo! An evil sorceress tries to seize power in Camelot, so King Arthur needs the help of our favorite super sleuths to save his throne. But will their valiant efforts only make things royally worse? This new movie serves up laughter on a platter, and Scooby and Shaggy are ready to dig in! Animation Magazine

According to Animation Magazine, the voice cast features returning talent for the Mystery Inc. Gang: Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard, and Kate Micucci; Jason Isaacs and Nick Frost also join as King Arthur Pendragon and Merlin, respectively.

From Warner Bros. Animation, the full-length film is directed by Maxwell Atoms (Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!), Christina Sotta (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War), and Mel Zwyer (The Legend of Korra) from a screenplay by Jeremy Adams (Batman: Soul of the Dragon). Sam Register serves as executive producer with Atoms, Spke Brandt, Jim Krieg, and Colin A.B.V Lewis as producers.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob on digital and DVD on February 23, 2021.

Shall ye join our company of brave knights next February? Proclaim thy opinions in the comments!